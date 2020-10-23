Plusnet is offering one of the cheapest broadband deals we've seen for ages

Sure, some providers can offer you high-speed routers, tech gadgets and all sorts of impressive incentives with your broadband deals... but how many can say they have the UK's cheapest broadband deal?

Not surprisingly, only one can hold the superlative title and right now that provider is Plusnet. Go with its Unlimited Broadband package and you'll pay just £18.99 a month for speeds averaging 10Mb.

While that is already one of the UK's cheapest options, it gets the top place thanks to the £75 Mastercard thrown in on top. After you take this into account, you're effectively paying just £14.82.

The one issue we can see with this plan is that it won't quite be fast enough for some, especially in big households or if you're working from home. Luckily, Plusnet also has the cheapest fibre plan - how convenient!

This costs £22.99 a month for speeds averaging 36Mb and although the Mastercard with this package drops down to £55, it is still a bargain price to be paying.

Plusnet Unlimited Broadband | 18 months | 10Mb average speed | Free calls to Plusnet customers | £18.99 per month | FREE activation | £75 reward card

The UK's cheapest broadband deal, this offer comes in at just £18.99. Throw in the £75 Mastercard on top and you're effectively paying just £14.82. However, here you're only getting speeds averaging 10Mb, for something faster, see the below.

Plusnet Unlimited Fibre Broadband | 18 months | 36Mb average speed | Free calls to Plusnet customers | £22.99 per month | FREE activation | £60 reward card

Need something faster? This fibre plan from Plusnet is also the lowest price around (for the faster packages of course). You're paying £22.99 a month for speeds averaging 36Mb. While that is already pretty affordable, the £55 Mastercard on top really pushes it to new heights.

