Plusnet has the UK's cheapest fibre broadband deals by a long way

Forget fancy features, TV add-ons and high-tech routers with overly complicated names, sometimes the best broadband deals are the ones that won't leave a gaping big hole in your wallet.

If that's a philosophy you're looking to follow with your next internet plan, Plusnet looks like the way to go right now. When it comes to fibre broadband deals, Plusnet has not one but the two cheapest options out there.

While both plans come below the average cost of a fibre package, Plusnet takes it a step further by dropping a £50 Mastercard on top of both. When you take that into account, these fibre deals effectively start at £19.72.

You can see both of these Plusnet broadband deals below, complete with the UK's lowest fibre prices.

Broadband and TV deals: go all out on your next internet plan

Plusnet broadband deals: see these offers in full

Plusnet Unlimited Fibre Broadband | 18 months | 36Mb average speed | Free calls to Plusnet customers | £22.50 per month | FREE activation | £50 reward card

The cheapest option currently available for fibre internet, Plusnet's Unlimited Fibre plan lands you speeds averaging 36Mb while charging nothing upfront and just £22.50 a month. While that is already the UK's cheapest option, it gets even better thanks to the £50 Mastercard Plusnet included.

View Deal

Plusnet Unlimited Fibre Extra Broadband | 18 months | 66Mb average speed | Free calls to Plusnet customers | £25.99 per month | FREE activation | £50 reward card

Live in a big household or spend a lot of time downloading big files? An upgrade in fibre could well be needed. With Plusnet's Fibre Extra plan, you only need to pay £25.99 a month while seeing a rise to speeds averaging 66Mb. For that, you just need to pay £25.99 a month and you still get that £50 Mastercard.

View Deal