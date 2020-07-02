Plusnet and Shell Energy are dominating the world of cheap broadband deals

There are a lot of internet plans out there, ranging from extreme speeds and packed out packages through to the cheapest broadband deals possible. Here, we're focusing on the latter.

Right now, both Plusnet and Shell Broadband have the cheap broadband deals market locked down, offering low monthly costs and vouchers to bring the price even further down.

Go with Shell Energy and the already cheap monthly costs are dropped further with up to £50 in bill credit. Choose Plusnet and the brand achieves the UK's lowest prices on ADSL and fibre broadband deals thanks to a collection of Mastercards thrown in.

We've included all of these cheap broadband plans below, competing for the cheapest prices around.

Plusnet broadband deals:

Plusnet Unlimited Broadband | 18 months | 10Mb average speed | Free calls to Plusnet customers | £17.99 per month | FREE activation | £60 reward card

This is the cheapest broadband deal in the UK right now. Each month you just need to pay £17.99 a month, which gets you speeds averaging 10Mb. On top of that, Plusnet is currently offering a £60 Mastercard, effectively bringing the price down to £14.65.

Plusnet Unlimited Fibre Broadband | 18 months | 36Mb average speed | Free calls to Plusnet customers | £21.99 per month | FREE activation | £50 reward card

Check out Plusnet's fibre plan and you'll find the UK's cheapest price here. The monthly bills come out at £21.99 but see a substantial drop when you take into account the £50 Mastercard that's also on offer.

Shell Energy Broadband deals:

Shell Energy Superfast Fibre | 18 months | 35Mb average speed | £24.99 per month | FREE activation | £50 bill credit

Just like Plusnet, Shell Energy is currently offering an excellent price. While its ADSL plan isn't quite as competitive, its fibre plans certainly are. Here you're paying £24.99 a month and landing £50 in bill credit, bringing the price significantly down.

Shell Energy Superfast Fibre Plus | 18 months | 64Mb average speed | £29.99 per month | FREE activation | £50 Bill credit

Want even faster speeds for gaming, HD streaming or general high performance? Here you get speeds averaging 64Mb and only have to pay £29.99 a month to get it. On top of that, Shell will take £50 off the price thanks to bill credit.

