NASA will not use 3D cameras on Mars Rover

NASA has announced that 3D cameras will not be used on its Mars Rover, despite James Cameron developing the technology for the space group.

In a statement NASA revealed that it will be sticking to its tried-and-tested Mast Camera (MastCam) instrument that's already on the vehicle and won't be messing around with 3D.

Although this has undoubtedly come as a disappointment to Cameron, who was busy developing a new MastCam which could cope with 3D, the director does note that some other features he has been working on will be used eventually.

Curious and curiouser

"While Curiosity won't benefit from the 3D motion imaging that the zooms enable, I'm certain that this technology will play an important role in future missions," said Cameron.

"In the meantime, we're certainly going to make the most of our cameras that are working so well on Curiosity right now."

Curiosity is due to land on Mars August 2012, where it will be part of a two-year mission to examine whether there's any life, or if there has ever been life there.

Unfortunately, if there are any Little Green Men we won't see them in 3D - unless Cameron decides to build himself a rocket out of his Avatar billions and shoot the Red Planet himself.

Via the Register