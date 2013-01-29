Tamron announces its first Micro Four Thirds lens

Tamron's new 14-150mm lens is the company's first ever optic for Micro Four Thirds cameras

Tamron, the third party manufacturer of lenses, has announced its first ever Micro Four Thirds compatible lens in the shape of a 14-150mm f/3.5-5.8 optic.

The lens offers an equivalent, in 35mm terms, of 28-300mm and features Tamron's proprietary VC (Vibration Compensation) mechanism.

With one LD (Low Dispersion) glass element, two moulded glass aspherical elements and one hybrid aspherical element, the new high-power zoom lens promises to deliver high image quality by compensating for aberrations.

Slimline design

The design means that the lens has a compact body with a filter diameter of just 52mm. A stepping motor which has been optimised for this model is claimed to provide silent, quick and accurate autofocusing.

Tamron's VC mechanism works to reduce image blur caused by camera shake to deliver sharp images, a problem which can occur with extremely light mirrorless cameras.

The lens's aperture is circular to help achieve attractive shallow depth of field effects.

Pricing and availability is yet to be confirmed.