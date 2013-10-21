Ricoh releases 5,000 limited edition GR compacts

Ricoh has created a limited run of special edition Ricoh GR cameras.

The GR was announced earlier this year and features an APS-C sized sensor and a fixed lens.

A total run of 5,000 limited edition cameras will be made featuring a green "wave-patterned" body, accentuated with a silver shutter release button and ring cap along with a black grip with a "wood-grain" finish.

Special features

The lens ring of the limited edition GR will feature a diamond-engraved GR product name. A set of exclusive accessories will also be available, including a hood, adaptor and a genuine-leather case and strap.

A firmware upgrade will also be pre-installed in the camera, while other specifications are identical to the standard Ricoh GR.

The Ricoh GR limited edition price will be £699.99 in the UK and will be available from mid-November. International pricing has not been revealed.