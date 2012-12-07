Lomo launches limited edition LC-A+

The new edition of the classic LC-A+ is limited to 1000 pieces

Lomography has launched a limited edition of its popular and iconic LC-A+ camera, which is the one that the company first started producing back in 1992.

The limited edition run will comprise only 1000 pieces and will be wrapped in blue crocodile-pattern stamped leather with a 20th anniversary metallic emblem.

Lomography began when a group of students stumbled across a Lomo Kompackt Automat, a small Russian analogue camera. Today, the Lomography community boasts over one million members, while the company produces a large range of different film cameras.

Over 150 models have been launched in the last 20 years, finding home with millions of customers. The company recently introduced 110 film cameras in the shape of the Diana Mini and Fisheye Mini.

Features of the LC-A+ include a Minitar 1 f/2.8 32mm lens and also includes multiple exposure capability, expanded film ISO settings from 100 - 1600, a hotshoe for an external flash and a cable release thread for helping with shake-free nighttime and indoor shooting.

The LC-A+ takes standard 35mm film, which can still be bought in lots of places.

You can pick up the Lomography LC-A+ Anniversary Edition for the price of £289, while stocks last. A standard LC-A+ can be bought from £249.