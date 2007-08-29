Eight new Nikon Coolpix compact cameras

The P5100 heads up the new additions to Nikon's Coolpix range

Nikon's Coolpix range of digital compact cameras has been bolstered by the arrival of eight new models.

The new arrivals were launched at the IFA 2007 technology show in Berlin today, and totally overhaul Nikon's range of compacts for the autumn.

Topping the range is the 12.1-megapixel P5100 (£299), while the most interesting new feature in the line-up is the Wi-Fi capability of the S51c (£229). This allows you to upload your photos to Nikon's Picture Bank and notify friends of new pictures via email.

New Nikons in more detail:

Nikon Coolpix P5100

12.1 megapixels

1/1.72-inch RGB CCDUSB and PictBridge connectivity

3.5x Zoom-NIKKOR lens

Four exposure modes

Optical lens shift VR (Vibration Reduction)

ISO 3200 capability

Available September 2007, £299

Nikon Coolpix P50

8.1 megapixels

VR image stabilisation

Sensitivity up to ISO 2000

Face-priority AF

In-Camera Red-Eye Fix

Available October 2007, £199

Nikon Coolpix S51c

8.1 megapixels

VR image stabilisation

ISO 1600 capability

My Picturetown for wireless sharing

Expansive 3.0-inch LCD monitor

Wi-Fi connectivity

Available September 2007, £229

Nikon Coolpix S51

8.1 megapixels

VR image stabilisation

ISO 1600 capability

Expansive 3.0-inch LCD monitor

Available September 2007, exclusive to Jessops, Price TBA

Nikon Coolpix S700

12.1 megapixels

VR image stabilization

ISO 3200 capability

Large 2.7-inch LCD monitor

Available October 2007, Price TBA

Nikon Coolpix S510

8.1 megapixels

VR image stabilisation

ISO 2000 capability for extended shooting range

Available September 2007 exclusive to John Lewis, £199

Nikon Coolpix L15

8 megapixels

VR image stabilisation

Easy Auto mode and scene modes for carefree shooting

Face-priority AF, In-Camera Red-Eye Fix and D-Lighting

AA-size batteries for carefree shooting

Available September 2007 exclusive to Jessops, Price TBA

Nikon Coolpix L14