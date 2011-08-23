Canon releases new superzoom PowerShot

Featuring 12x zoom, the new SX150 IS has been added to the Powershot range

Canon has announced a new superzoom compact camera to slot into its PowerShot line-up. The SX150 IS boasts 12x optical zoom and new Intelligent IS technology.

Also on board is a 14.1-million pixel sensor and 4-stop optical Image Stabiliser. Combined with the new Intelligent IS technology, image blur as a result of camera shake should be minimised.

Intelligent IS automatically detects what the scene is to select the most appropriate form of image stabilisation from seven settings which include Normal IS, Dynamic IS, Powered IS, Panning IS, Macro IS, Tripod mode and Dynamic Macro IS. Powered IS is a feature that has been brought over from Canon's LEGRIA camcorder range.

The 12x optical zoom lens is equivalent to 28mm-336mm in 35mm format.

Smart Auto

Smart Auto, Face Detection and Advanced Subject Detection technology are also included which can detect a shooting scene from 32 variables to automatically adjust the camera's settings.

A 7.5cm/3 inch LCD screen can be found on the back of the camera, which also displays hints and tips throughout the menu system, designed to help beginner photographers.

The camera is also capable of shooting in 720p high definition, with a dedicated movie record button which allows for instant switch from stills to HD movies. You can also shoot videos in Apple's iFrame format.

Creative Filters are available, including Fish-eye, super vivid, poster effect, toy camera effect, monochrome and miniature effect. Miniature effect can also be used in video mode, to help create tilt-shift effect movies.

For shooting family portraits, the shutter can be activated with a wink or smile, or by using the FaceSelf-Time trigger.

A new external flash, the HF-DC2 is compatible with the PowerShot SX10.