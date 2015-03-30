Xperia Z3 and Z3 Compact owners, Lollipop is coming your way

Update 3/30: The rollout of Android Lollipop for the Xperia Z3, Xperia Z3 Compact and Xperia Z3 Tablet Compact in various test markets is now complete, and the update will arrive worldwide soon.

Sony said as much on Twitter, where it linked to a blog post with further explanation.

If you own one of these Z3 devices and you haven't received Lollipop yet, keep an eye out starting today.

In addition the Xperia Z2 and Xperia Z2 Tablet will begin receiving Lollipop next week, and the Xperia T2 Ultra and Xperia C3 will get it at some point as well.

Original story below…

Sony is rolling out the Android Lollipop update for its flagship devices, the Xperia Z3 and Xperia Z3 Compact, from today.

The upgrade is coming to the Nordics and Baltic nations today and will be carrying on its journey to further markets over the next couple of weeks.

More of the Xperia Z series will be seeing the update from two weeks' time but Sony has not currently revealed all the details of when it'll arrive.

Sony's UI will be sat over the top and it'll also bring features such as new look notifications, lock screen, multiple user profiles, guest mode and many more

Sony previously revealed it aims to update all of its Xperia range including the Xperia Z3 Tablet Compact, Xperia Z2 and Xperia Z1.