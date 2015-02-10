Sony Xperia E4 promises to 'unlock entertainment and endless fun'

The Sony Xperia E4 has been officially announced, and it aims to give users a taste of Sony's entertainment prowess at a more conservative price point.

It's a slightly surprising announcement considering Sony only recently launched the Xperia E3 back in September at IFA 2014, and it's already being replaced.

You'll find a 5-inch display, 1.3GHz quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage and a 2300mAh battery jammed inside the handset.

Sony claims the battery is capable of giving you two days use on a single charge, which would be impressive, but we'll reserve judgement until we've put the Xperia E4 through our review process.

The screen only has a qHD resolution, so images and videos won't be the sharpest, but Sony has built in high quality audio playback and its social music app PartyShare.

Round the back you get a 5MP snapper with HDR and a variety of modes including Sound photo, Timeshift burst and AR effect, while on the front there's a 2MP selfie camera.

In terms of a Xperia E4 release date, Sony has confirmed the handset will go one sale from the middle of February in both single and dual-SIM variants, while as far as price goes all we know for now is it'll arrive at "a competitive price point."