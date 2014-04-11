Samsung Galaxy S5 goes on sale today, along with extended Gear family

Ready those fingers, steady that heart rate - the time has finally come for you to get your hands on a shiny new Samsung Galaxy S5.

The phone is available to buy starting today, but if you're still working out where the best deal is, we've compiled a list of all the retailers and networks that will be offering the handset.

Or if you'd prefer, you can go buy the phone directly from Samsung SIM-free for £649 in white, black, gold or blue.

But it's not just about the hues. The Galaxy S5 rocks a gorgeous big screen, tonnes of battery life, a fingerprint scanner, and a dedicated heart rate monitor on the rear.

And the S5 is just one part of the family - the Samsung Gear 2, Gear 2 Neo and Gear Fit all launch today as well.

5 alive

We've already put the phone through its paces and brought you our extensive S5 review. Spoiler alert: it's no revolution, but we still think it's pretty damn good.

TechRadar's Phones and Tablets Editor Gareth Beavis said: "Samsung has done enough with the Galaxy S5 to still be one of the top smartphones of 2014, and I would still recommend it as a solid, if unspectacular, smartphone that ticks the boxes it needs to and very little more."