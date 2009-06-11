New pics of Sony Ericsson Xperia X2 leak

We've picked up a few more pictures and specs of the forthcoming Sony Xperia X2, which looks set to debut in the next few months.

Not much has changed from the specs we brought you earlier in the week, which included an 8MP camera, 3.5-inch touchscreen and improved processor and RAM.

The new pictures do make reference to an ARM processor, and show that it will be rocking Windows Mobile 6.5 (which makes us happier every time we see a new screenshot).

This means that it surely won't be here until at least Q4 of this year, and the screenshots show that there will be expandable memory on board, although that's hardly headline grabbing stuff.

But other than that, head on over to Esato forums to have a look at the full picture list, showing an angular and metallic design with some thin keys that will probably bring joy and anger in equal measure to users.

We've obviously heard no word from Sony Ericsson about the new phone, but when TechRadar spoke to UK and Ireland Sony Ericsson MD Nathan Vautier in February, he confirmed to us that the Xperia X2 would be 'very different'.

"The Xperia brand is not just about Smartphones, it's about the latest and coolest thing in mobile phones. The next product will be very different to the Xperia X1, aimed at a different product segment and also enhancing the user experience," he said.

However, it looks like this effort is pretty similar to the first X1, so it will be interesting to see how it's differentiated or whether Sony Ericsson decided to play it safe.

Via Esato Forums