Motorola confirms that Lollipop is coming to its phones 'really soon'

Motorola was expected to be one of the first companies to get Android 5.0 Lollipop on its phones and it still could be.

Most Motorola users are still waiting for the update, but in a post on Google+, Luciano Carvalho, a software engineer at Motorola, confirmed that it's coming "really soon."

You might be wondering what the hold-up is, especially given that some users reported getting the update a while ago, but apparently that was a limited soak test roll out, with a wider roll out planned if no critical bugs are found by the initial users.

Squashing bugs

Speaking of bugs, that's apparently the main hold-up, as Motorola has been finding and fixing them before rolling out the update, but by the sounds of Carvalho's post the company is now almost ready to unleash the new version of Android on its handsets.

No specific time frame was given and nor was there a confirmation in the post of exactly which phones would get Lollipop.

But Motorola has previously stated that Lollipop will come to both the first and second generation versions of the Moto X, both generations of the Moto G, the Moto G with 4G, Moto E, Droid Ultra, Droid Maxx and Droid Mini, while Carvalho says that products from 2014 and 2013 will receive it, which lines up with that.

So if you're on any of them and don't already have the Android Lollipop update you should hopefully only have to wait a little bit longer.