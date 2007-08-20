Free Windows Mobile 6.0 upgrades from HTC

A Windows Mobile 6.0 upgrade is being lined up for the HTC Advantage and other HTC devices

Owners of recent HTCWindows Mobile devices will soon be able to enjoy a free upgrade to the latest Windows Mobile 6.0 operating system.

HTC is reportedly lining up a series of Windows Mobile 6.0 upgrades this month for a selection of its devices, including the HTC P3300 Artemis, HTC S620 Excalibur and HTC Advantage X7500.

Owners of HTC devices can register for upgrades, or get news alerts on upgrades for their particular models, by registering on HTC's website for the HTC e-Club.

Earlier this month, HTC initiated a Windows Mobile 6.0 upgrade programme for the HTC TyTN.