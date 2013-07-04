HTC One Mini leaks on O2 roadmap alongside HTC One Max

We could be seeing a lot more of this design

The chance of us seeing two new handsets from HTC in the coming months is becoming more and more likely as leaked documents from a German carrier reveal the HTC One Mini alongside the HTC One Max.

Speculation on a shrunken and super-sized HTC One variants has been rife with a flurry of leaked snapshots and specs spilled by various "sources" and it seems O2 Germany has added further fuel to the fire.

According to the folks over German site mobiFlip, they have managed to get their hands on a leaked internal document from the network which lists the One Mini in black and sliver, and the One Max in silver only.

Nokia, squared

It doesn't provide any other information on the handsets, so potential release dates and firm specs are still unknown.

Previous rumours suggest the HTC One Mini will feature a 4.3-inch display (Galaxy S4 Mini anyone?), dual-core processor, 2GB of RAM and 16GB storage, while the One Max is expected to pack a 5.9-inch full HD screen and beefy 2.3GHz processor.

The listing also reveals a couple of Nokia handsets with code names "Eros" and "Mars" appearing under the current crop of Lumia smartphones - although there's no guarantee this document is genuine.

Via the::unwired