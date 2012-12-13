Google could be shutting down 4G access on Nexus 4

Google may be making it harder for people to switch on 4G on their LG Nexus 4, after it removed some key documentation from public view.

Back in November we reported that a 4G chip was found during a teardown of the Google Nexus 4, with LG later explaining the reason behind it was because the handset used the same board as the LTE-enabled Optimus G.

Further digging revealed the 4G chip could be enabled in the settings menu, allowing super-fast connectivity over the 1700MHz spectrum – especially handy for Canadian users.

However Google has now removed some keys files from its developer archives including the factory images for the Nexus 4 which are used to restore the handset to its original state.

Cover up

The Nexus 4 isn't officially licensed to use 4G, meaning Google could be at risk of attracting unwanted attention from governing bodies if people hack it on, which has led people to believe this latest move is a way of making it harder for users to access the LTE capabilities.

For now this is purely speculation, and there could be plenty of other explanations as to why the images were removed – maybe there was an error in them and they've been taken offline while they are fixed? We can't be sure.

Google has not made any official comment regarding the removal of these files, but we'll be keeping an eye out for any further developments.

From Google via Android Central