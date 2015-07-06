Trending
 

EE just revealed the UK's cheapest 4G phone

By Mobile phones  

Cheap, cheap

EE Rook
EE Rook

EE has just added a new smartphone to its line up called the Rook, and it's the most affordable 4G smartphone available in the UK right now.

The Rook costs £49 for new customers, but if you're already on EE you can get it for just £39. Bear in mind you'll need to get £10 credit to buy it though - so it'll be £59 for new customers and £49 for existing.

The design isn't much to lust over but under the hood is a 1GHz quad-core MediaTek processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage, microSD support of up to 32GB and a 1,500mAh battery - plus Android 5.1 Lollipop.

Low cost 4G

There's a 4-inch display with a 480 x 800 resolution, a 5MP rear shooting camera and a lacklustre 0.3MP snapper on the front - that said for this cheap price you really can't knock it.

EE Rook

The best part comes is the 4G connectivity which we've never seen at this low price.

There are also a selection of accessories to go alongside the phone including a car charger, memory cards and sadly even a selfie stick.

See more Mobile phones news