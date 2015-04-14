Cyanogen 12 Lollipop is the most customisable OS yet

Owners of the OnePlus One rejoice - the Lollipop tinged Cyanogen OS 12 update has begun rolling out today bringing with it a brand new look.

Android Lollipop's material design language has been ported over to the platform,making it what Cyanogen believe to be the best looking version of the OS yet.

The new App Themer feature is bundled in here to allow customisation of each app with both free and paid for designs already available inside the app.

Lollipop, Lollipop

There is also a new email client called Boxer, including new features like Exchange support, multiple account integration and quick replies as well as a bunch of customisation tools to make it look like your own.

OnePlus One owners can receive the update from today whilst those on the YU Yureka device will have a little while longer to wait.