Best camera apps for iPhone

For many people purchasing a smartphone, having a decent camera is still one of the biggest draws. It seems forever ago that cameras were first introduced on mobile phones, with 13 years being about 6 lifetimes in the tech world.

Today's camera phones are modern wonders, and with more photos being taken on an iPhone every day than any other camera, there must be something that Apple is doing right.

The iPhone 5S now comes with an upgraded 8MP iSight camera, which Apple says is 15% larger and 33% more light sensitive than the previous model, the iPhone 5.

Apple has taken a similar approach to its newest camera as HTC did on its UltraPixel tech debuted on the HTC One. An increase in pixel size has lead to more light being taken in by each pixel, meaning better all round photography, especially in lower lighting conditions.

But let's not forget the ageing iPhone 4S also has a really decent camera that many would argue was better than many handsets released at the same time. This understandably lead to a significant amount of camera apps on the App store, should you want to get more out of your iPhone's camera, so we've trawled through and rounded up our best picks for you to chew over.

Instagram

With the photo creation and sharing app being famed for both the right and wrong reasons (anyone remember Insta-adgate?) it is easy to see why Instagram became so popular, if only to share photos of dinners and cats.

Photo sharing can be argued to be the biggest draw of Instagram, although an equal amount of people will argue its the range of filters that Instagram allows you to apply to your photographs, allowing even the most amateur of photographers feel like a pro.

The app also allows you to manage your Instagram account, viewing photos from those that you follow, and make comments. There isn't a whole lot we can say about the Instagram app, as its popularity means that most of it has already been said.

If social photography is more your thing, why don't you check out the Facebook Camera app. It is literally what it sounds like, with the app allowing you to post photos to your Facebook account quicker than ever and see what your friends are up to.

Flickr

Flickr is a photo sharing and editing site, with a dedicated app and is one of the biggest and best known photo sharing apps, being used around the globe.

Coming with a terabyte of storage, it is popular service amongst intensive photographers as a way of storing photos to the cloud, as well as providing a level of photo manipulation that includes 16 different filters.

Like Instagram, the Flickr app also allows you take to take control of your Flickr account, meaning that you can connect with friends and access their photo streams. For those that want a little more control over their images, Flickr also allows you total privacy control meaning no Insta-ads.

If you're using Flickr for photo storage, why not consider using Dropbox. Whilst not a photography app from the start, it does come with the ability to instantly upload your photos from your camera, via Wi-Fi or your data plan if you're feeling flush with the megabytes.

Text Camera

When it comes to internet photography, there are seven things that we can all point to as defining this generation. Breakfast, lunch and dinner, cats, cats and more cats, and the so-called "inspirational quotes".

Text Camera can go some way to covering all three forms of these, although the food and felines will take a back seat. As the name suggests, Text is the main focus of the app. That said, filters are also supported, helping make your images all the more inspirational.