Barclays finally has Apple Pay in the UK

Nine months after the launch of Apple Pay, Barclays is the last major UK bank to sign up to the service.

From today, if you're a Barclays customer in the UK you'll be able to use Apple Pay at over 400,000 contactless locations with an iPhone or Apple Watch.

You'll also be able to use Apple Pay on your iPad to complete purchases within apps.

Ashok Vaswani, CEO of Barclays UK, said: "We are passionate about helping customers access services and carry out their day to day transactions in the way that suits them."

About time

"As part of this, we have developed a range of digital innovations that allow people to choose how, when and where they bank and make payments.

Apple Pay has been a long time coming for Barclays bank and Barclaycard customers, with most UK banks signing up when Apple Pay launched in the UK last July.

If you use an Android phone, Barclays has new technology for making contactless payments via its app, although Barclays doesn't intend to support Android Pay in the UK, in the short term at least.