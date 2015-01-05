Acer unveils 64-bit, 4G smartphone

Will the Liquid Z410 make Acer's name in smartphones?

CES 2015 is now in full swing and Acer has brought along its new budget 4G smartphone, the Liquid Z410.

Although Acer is more commonly known for its laptops such as the Acer Chromebook 15, which has also just been announced at CES 2015, it has also been diligently producing budget Android smartphones as well.

The Liquid Z410 is set to follow in the footsteps of the Acer Liquid Jade and Acer Liquid E3 handsets by offering an affordable mid-range Android experience.

Liquid specs

The Liquid Z410 will come with a 64-bit quad-core MediaTek MT6732 CPU and an ARM Mali-T760 GPU.

The screen will be a 4.5-inch qHD affair with a 540x960 resolution. Photography tasks will be handled by a five megapixel rear camera and a two megapixel front-facing snapper.

Most impressively of all, the Liquid Z410 is 4G enabled, giving owners of the device an affordable handset that can take advantage of superfast mobile internet.

It hasn't been disclosed what version of Android the Liquid Z410 will ship with, though it'd be nice if it came with Android 5.0 Lollipop out of the box.

It will be sold for €129 (around £100) and should be available in Europe, the Middle East and Africa as soon as February.

Read our review of the Acer Liquid Jade

Via Android Authority

Techradar's coverage of the future of tech at CES 2015 LIVE is brought to you courtesy of Currys PC World. Keep up to date with all the latest tech at Currys here.