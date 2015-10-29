8 high-tech Halloween pranks to spook your friends

One fairly easy way to scare a friend is to use your phone as a random scary sound generator. While there are plenty of apps out there that can help you do it, each requires you to hold the phone while using it. However, there is a way to do set random screams and cries on a revolving timer.

If you download a few creepy alert tones from iTunes or Google Play, you can set them to go off with the Alarm function. Just set 10 to 12 alarms so that alerts go off every 17-32 minutes, hide the phone, then let the chaos commence. You could also try setting the phone off by changing your ringtone to something really terrifying, then call it with a tertiary phone number to surprise your friends.