Apple beats Coca-Cola to top 'Best Global Brand'

Apple is now sitting at the top of the "Best Global Brands" survey by brand consulting company Interbrand, knocking Coca-Cola from the number 1 spot for the first time in 13 years.

"From our perspective, Apple's internal brand strength has remained steady," Interbrand wrote on its website.

"Apple has set a high bar for aesthetics, simplicity, and ease of use that all other tech brands are now expected to match, and that Apple itself is expected to continually exceed," it said, noting Apple's successful launch of the latest iPhone 5S and 5C.

The survey has been conducted every year since 2000. In 2011, Apple rose to number 2, but only this year did it manage to take over Coca-Cola's enviable spot as the most valued brand.

Technology takeover

Google came in at number 2, pushing Coca-Cola further down the line to number 3.

Though IBM is counted as a business service brand, there are nevertheless six technology giants in Instraband's top 10 "Best Global Brands", with Microsoft and Intel staying steady at 4 and 5 and Apple and Google in the top two spots.

Samsung also made its first entry in the top 10 this year, landing at number 8.

Blackberry, on the other hand, has dropped off the list entirely, after dropping from 53 in 2011 to 98 last year.

Also, Nokia was named the "Biggest Faller", dropping to 57 after being at number 19 only last year.

Via: MacRumors