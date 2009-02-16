Altec Lansing debuts inMotion Max iPod dock and Bluetooth headset

It's not just mobile phones being unveiled at this year's World Mobile Conference, sound specialist Altec Lansing has revealed its new inMotion MAX premium digital audio docking speaker.

Billed as a "sleek, truly portable all-in-one speaker system for iPhone and iPod users", the dock uses proprietary ESS technology to knock out your tunes.

Combine this with XdB bass-enhancement and twin precision-matched and full spectrum speakers, and you should be able to sqeeze a fair bit of sound out of the portable speaker set.

The dock is powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, which negates the need for wires, with each charge lasting aroung 3.5 hours.

All this comes at the fairly reasonable price of £149.99.

Bluetooth headset

For those who prefer to keep their music-listening that little bit more private, Altec Lansing has also announced the launch of its Backbeat Series Stereo Bluetooth headphone and headset.

The cans are said to reproduce full-spectrum stereo sound and call support for most music-enabled mobile phones.

Fitted with BassBoost technology, the BackBeat 903 headphone and 906 headset cater well to low-frequency sounds – Drum'n'Bass friendly then – and they also make for a decent hands-free mobile phone kit as well.

Available now, the BackBeat 903 retails for £69.99 and the BackBeat 906 for £89.99.