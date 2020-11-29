One of the best Cyber Monday Lego deals isn't actually on plastic bricks at all

There are loads of Lego Cyber Monday deals floating around the internet, but sometimes you don't want to buy more and more plastic. Well, one of the deals is on something a bit different.

Lego sells a Wooden Minifigure kit, which gives you a large, 5:1-scaled version of the classic minifigure design, and it's available for money off in the company's Black Friday sales, which have extended into Cyber Monday.

Lego Wooden Minifigure: £109.99 £87.99 at Lego.com (save £22)

This might not be what you expect to see in a 'Lego deals' page but this wooden minifigure might make a great gift or treat. You can display it as is or decorate it yourself to suit your personality. Paint or sequins, it's up to you.

View Deal

What will you do with your Lego Wooden Minifigure? Will you paint it to look like you? Use a sharpie to draw a smiley face and leave it like that? Studiously craft similar-sized tools, clothes, accessories for it? Leave it as is? The world is your oyster.

Since Lego has ascended beyond the brick with movies, video games and loads of accessories, it's no surprise that there are Cyber Monday deals on non-bricky sets. This isn't just something for kids either, but something any Lego fan can enjoy.

More Lego deals

If you're not in the UK, there's a good chance the Lego website will also have a deal on the Lego Wooden Minifigure in your region too. You can check the Lego website here.

If you just want to check other price cuts on the plastic sets, visit our Cyber Monday Lego deals round-up to find the countless kit discounts we've found already.

Finally, look around for what deals other retailers in your region have on Lego sets right now.

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals leading up to Black Friday, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.