Now TV pass £5 deal is fantastic to try out the best TV, movie and kids content

We've got a superb Now TV pass offer for you today if you already fancied checking out the service. For a mere £5 you can get a month's access to both Sky Entertainment and Sky Cinema. You also get a huge five months of access to Now TV's Kids channels.

This Now TV deal is for new customers only sadly. And if you've not used the service before, this really is a great way to check out some of Now TV's best content.

The Entertainment pass gives you access to a bunch of live Sky TV channels and hundreds of box sets to stream on demand. You could be watching big hits like Chernobyl, Euphoria, Succession and more tonight. The Now TV Sky Cinema pass gives you loads of live movie channels along with a large collection of movies to stream with a new premiere being added every day.

As for the Kids pass, there are thousands of episodes of child-friendly content for the little ones and they get the best deal of the lot as the pass actually lasts for five months instead of the single month you get with the Entertainment/Cinema ones. Even so, £5 for this much content is amazing value.

Now TV passes | Entertainment and Cinema (1 month) | Kids (5 months) | £5 at Now TV

This much content would normally cost you £39.93, so don't expect to find anything better than this. Once the first month is up, the Entertainment and Cinema packages will auto-renew at £7.99 and £11.99 a month respectively. While after five months, the Kids pass renews at £3.99 a month. However, you can cancel at any time as there are no long term contract commitments involved.

