High-speed Flybook V33i Lux Pro laptop

The latest addition to the Flybook family of laptops is the V33i Lux Pro , which is able to make transfers at an impressive 1.8Mbit/s plugged into a HSDPA mobile network.

The mini notebooks are capable of accessing data anywhere thanks to its integrated GSM/GPRS tri-band (900/ 1800/ 1900 MHz), 802.11a/b/g wireless LAN, built-in 56K modem and LAN (10/100Mbit/s). Another nifty addition is the integrated Bluetooth.

Its 8.9-inch high resolution TFT LCD screen can be rotated and folded back for ultimate performance and thus transforming the device into a tablet PC. With dual display modes, landscape and portrait, the V33i makes browsing web pages a doddle as pages can be viewed in full screen without scrolling down.

Weighing in at only 1.2kg and measuring a compact 23.5 x 15.5 x 3.1cm, this Flybook is good news for mobile workers in search of super-fast connectivity and an ultra-portable notebook. The price tag is set at £2,350. Anna Lagerkvist