Google's new OnHub router knows when you wave at it

Google says it's growing its router 'family', with a new OnHub made in partnership with Asus.

The search giant's first OnHub router, made with TP-Link, launched only a few months ago in August, with Google saying at the time that it was trying to make a router that was easy to set up, use and manage with an app, as well as delivering better wi-fi in a cylindrical model that you don't need to hide away.

"We replaced unruly cords and blinking lights with internal antennas and subtle, useful lighting, so you'll be happy placing OnHub out in the open, where your router performs its best," Google said when launching the TP-Link OnHub.

The new Asus OnHub also sports a similar cylindrical look and features as the TP-Link OnHub, but adds an interesting gesture recognition.

Say hello for your device

The Asus OnHub's Wave Control feature has the router recognizing when you wave your hand over it, allowing you to prioritize wi-fi for a specific device.

It also sports one LAN and one USB 3.0 port, supports 802.11ac wi-fi and 5GHz networks, and can be controlled entirely through the Google On app.

Google also revealed that is rolling out the first software update for its OnHub routers this week, which will include "several performance improvements, including a new smart antenna algorithm" that selects the best antennas to send wi-fi over depending on the location of the device in the home.

"OnHub will intelligently select the best combination of antennas to direct wi-fi to your devices, based on their location and orientation," Google said.

The Asus OnHub is available for preorder starting today for $219.99.