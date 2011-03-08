Opera opens its Mobile Store for apps

Opera has announced that it has now opened its very own Opera Mobile Store – offering both free and paid-for apps.

The store will offer apps for phones with Java, as well as handset with Symbian, BlackBerry and Android OS.

The store has been set up in partnership with Appia, and the storefront is apparently tailored around your phone's operating system, local language and currency.

Core belief

"The launch of the Opera Mobile Store supports Opera's core belief in an open, cross-platform mobile Internet experience by providing Opera users with an integrated storefront of mobile applications," said Mahi de Silva, Opera's EVP for consumer mobile.

"Our partnership with Appia delivers to all Opera Mobile and Opera Mini users easy access to a wide variety of great content, on any device, all over the world."

The store is now open and available at http://mobilestore.opera.com/