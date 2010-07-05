Google to push Android in India and China

Google is set to push its Android mobile operating system in emerging markets such as India and China.

The company wants to put Android on budget phones made by the likes of Huawei and LG.

Talkin' bout revolutions

Andy Rubin, Vice President for Engineering at Google, said in a recent interview that: "The down-market opportunity is about to happen. It's actually quite a revolution."

Rubin explained that Google is making it easier for app developers to accept payments from within apps and also to sell subscriptions, in order to make more money from Android.

Mobile research firm Gartner estimates that the total global market for mobile advertising will grow from just under $1 billion last year to a whopping $13.5 billion by 2013.

Gartner also foresees Android will overtake Apple's iOS at some point in 2012 to become the world's second-most popular mobile operating system, behind Nokia's Symbian.

"As Android develops, the main vendor who is going to feel the pressure is Nokia," said Carolina Milanesi, an analyst at Gartner.

Earlier this month we heard the first rumours of what we might expect to see in the new Android 3.0 'Gingerbread' later this year.

