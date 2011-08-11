Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 still on sale in the UK

The Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 can still be bought - but not for long

While the 'Apple vs the rest of the world' lawsuits rumble on in the European courts, British Android-fanciers have one last chance to snap up a Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1.

That's because retailers have been given the all-clear to sell the stock they bought from Samsung prior to the 9 August ruling in Germany.

The clock is ticking though, because when stock runs out, that's it for the foreseeable - it's going to be several weeks before Samsung can even challenge the temporary injunction, let alone overturn it.

Retailer restrictions

The exact legal position remains a grey haze of misinformation, and Dixons Store Group PR told TechRadar earlier this afternoon that it had received "no legal instruction to remove the product" from its stores.

So it would seem as though the court ruling doesn't ban retailers from selling the 10.1, rather it restricts Samsung from distributing to retailers.

While Amazon UK was among the retailers to immediately list the product as unavailable, Currys still has not followed suit, with all models still seemingly available for purchase. Indeed, at the time of writing the product is still advertised on the front page of its website.

The status of the Galaxy Tab at Currys was confirmed when we put a call in to its retail department, who said that they'd been "given the all-clear from the higher-ups" to sell off remaining stock.

However, we were also told that the website is in the process of being updated and that only 16GB white and black Wi-Fi-only models are still available. No 32GB, 64GB or 3G models remain.

Naturally, we asked Samsung for clarification on the exact legal situation here and it confirmed that "products already distributed prior to the injunction on 9 August may still be sold, we do not expect this to have an immediate impact on sales."

So the message here, folks, is that if you want to pick up one of these snazzy Android tablets, put on your running shoes - you'll need to be quick.

