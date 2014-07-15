Argos to take another stab at tablets with 10.1-inch offering

Can Argos make its cut-price tablets work second time around?

High street retailer, and peddler of the laminated book of dreams, Argos, will make a second attempt on the tablet market this year with a 10.1-inch slate.

Like the ill-fated MyTablet which arrived towards the end of 2013, the new slate will be built by Bush although we were told by an Argos spokesperson at its Christmas in July event that various improvements have been made.

Those improvements include a tougher chassis and updated software - the 10.1-inch MyTablet runs Android 4.4 KitKat.

Two slates incoming

We were told the larger slate will come in around the £130 mark, while a smaller slate is also on the cards and is expected to set you back around £70-£80.

Argos launches its new catalogue on July 25, when more information on the new slates will be available.