Argos launches fresh assault on low-cost tablets

Argos is launching a new wave of tablets ahead of Christmas, with the Alba and Bush brands focusing on affordable tech for both kids and adults.

First up is the 7-inch Alba tablet, priced at just £59.99 with Android 5.0 Lollipop alongside a 1.3GHz quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage and a microSD slot.

You can also get colourful bumpers for the Alba tablet, giving the slate protection when you hand it over to your kids, while the built-in parental mode gives you the piece of mind they're not accessing anything they shouldn't.

Trying again with tablets

The Argos MyTablet from 2013 was a bit of a flop, but the retailer is rebooting the brand in 2015 with new 8-inch and 10-inch models.

The £89.99 Bush Spira B1 8-inch slate comes with a 1280 x 800 resolution, 1.3GHz quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a 2MP front camera, 5MP rear snapper and Android 5.0.

Meanwhile, if you fancy a bit more screen real estate you can part with £119.99 for the Bush My Tablet 10.

Again it sports a 1280 x 800 resolution, but that's stretched over a wider area which could mean the picture will look a little more pixelated. It packs the same power, storage and cameras of the 8-inch model too.

These tablets aren't going to compete with the iPad Air 2 and Galaxy Tab S, but that's not their purpose, and if Bush and Alba have got their houses in order they could offer surprisingly good value for money.