Notebooks endanger health

Even if it doesn't kill you by its battery exploding , using a notebook computer could still hurt you according to a newspaper report. Children as young as 12 are being diagnosed with nerve damage from slouching over notebook screens, the Daily Mail claims.

The biggest problem results from people using their notebooks on their laps, hunching over the screen. This can result in chronic back pains, chiropractors say.

The most important thing to remember when using any computer is to find a comfortable sitting position. Ensure you have a big enough screen/text size so you won't have to slouch and take regular breaks.

The Mail's story follows on from our report in March which said The Trades Union Congress ( TUC ) wants all children to have mandatory typing classes at school. That, it says, would prevent so many cases of RSI, or repetitive strain injury.