New Acer Chromebook wants to be your go-to without busting your budget

New C720 Chromebook should fit right in

Acer is out with a new Chromebook, expanding its C720 line with a fresh, cheap face.

The C720-2848's $199.99 price is Acer's new Chromebook entry point (the equivalent of around £125 or AU$215) and it's a number that should pique customers' attention - previously, its starting C720 was listed at $249.99 (about £155 / AU$270).

An Intel Celeron 2955U processor based on Haswell hums inside, and it's stocked with 16GB SSD and 2GB of RAM.

In the US, the new machine is available today at Amazon and Best Buy and will be available through Acer's online store starting in December. The Chromebook will also be coming to the UK but there's no official word on when yet.

New Acer Chromebook specs

Thanks to the Haswell-based processor, Acer promises up to 8.5 hours of battery life. Users who need to web chat can broadcast through an integrated HD webcam and listen in/play mood music through the C720-2848's dual speakers.

The new notebook measures 0.75-inches thick and weighs 2.76 pounds. It's "ComfyView HD display" stretches 11.6-inches, while it's resolution sits at 1366 x 768. Looks-wise, the C720-28 is identical to all other C720s currently on the market.

Acer included both a USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 port in the new Chromebook's design as well as an HDMI port.

As for the freebies, new Chromebook customers can opt for 100GB of free Google Drive storage. All C720 models are packaged with Google Play Music All Access and 12 free Gogo Inflight passes.