Five reasons to make the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon your next business ultrabook 

From heavy workloads to long hours and demanding schedules, the modern working environment can be tough. That's why owning a dependable business ultrabook is a must, whether you're a seasoned pro or gearing up for the first day on the job.

Like you, the Lenovo ThinkPadX1 Carbon has been built togo the distance. The latest model to hit Lenovo's highly-regarded ThinkPad rangeof business-focused laptops,it looks the part while packing the latest features that the industry has to offer.

Whether you're looking to replace your current laptop or seeking a best-in-class upgrade, here's five reasons why the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon fits the bill.

5. It's flexible, just like you

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon has been built with flexibility in mind. Whether you're in the boardroom orboardinga train to a business meeting, its sharp 300 nits display makes reading in brightly-lit conditions a breeze.

Available with a 2560x1440 or 1600x900 pixel resolution,the 14-inch display provides ample room for snapping spreadsheets or other apps side-by-side, and its ability to fold back nearly 180 degrees makes sharing content with co-workers easy.

It has 10-point touch too, providing a whole new element of interaction that won't grease up your screen thanks to its anti-smudge coating.

You won't have to worry about running out of battery life either thanks to the ultrabook's nine-hour battery life, and if you do run low, find a plug and Lenovo's RapidCharge technology will juice it back up to 80% in just under an hour.

Thankfully, that rapid charging won't make the new X1 Carbon hotter than the sun as Lenovo has re-engineered the patented fan blades inside to provide cool and quiet performance.

4. It's lightweight, but heavy on style

If business ultrabooks are supposed to look and feel dull, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon never received the memo. With the ThinkPad X1 Carbon, you're not just in business, you're in the business of style.

Drawing its traits from the chemical element it shares its name with, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon is constructed with satellite-grade carbon fiber, making it the toughest ThinkPad ever made.

Its toughness is such that the laptop excelled duringeight extreme military tests conducted on it by Lenovo that tested resilience to dust, vibration, heat, cold, altitude, water and humidity.

But don't think that durability weighs it down: at a lightweight 1.28kg, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon is one of the lightest Ultrabooks on the planet. Somehow, it manages to be the thinnest ThinkPad ever too, measuring just 17.72mm thin.

3. Its keyboard adapts to help you thrive

Where other laptops feature a standard keyboard that hasn't changed much since the mid 90s, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon's unique Adaptive Keyboard automatically changes the row of function keys depending on what application you're using.

The keyboard's lit-up capacitive buttons providea constantly evolving experience that adapts to how you work, speeding up your workflow. Better still, it gives developers the ability to program functions into their applications that will only work with the X1 Carbon's keyboard, giving you unique additional functionality.

The full-sized QWERTY keyboard is also spill resistantand features a track pointer that you can use to navigate Windows as an alternative to the roomy built-in trackpad or in the absence of a mouse.

2. It puts you in control... as a gesture

In addition to the keyboard, trackpad or a mouse, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon lets you use built-in hand control gestures to navigate and control Windows.

Whether you're out in the field getting your hands grubby or simply want to take advantage of the speed and convenience this affords, it lets you use your hands to gain the upper hand.

Simply switch on the ultrabook's camera using a key on the Adaptive Keyboard and you can perform one of 10 different gestures, which allows you to do anything from skipping media tracks to muting audio or flipping backwards and forwards between presentations.

1. It's more secure than Fort Knox

Security is paramount to any organization, and there are few scenarios worse than losing an ultrabook full of confidential business information while out in the field.

To bulk up on security, the new X1 Carbon is available with a fingerprint reader, providing top-class biometric protection that lets you login using your fingerprint as a password.

Additionally, Intel security features and vPro up protection even more while enhancing manageability when deploying upgrades. For even more peace of mind, a Trusted Platform Module (TPM) chip can be embedded inside to further encrypt the critical information that you can't afford to lose.

If you're looking for the Fort Knox of business ultrabooks, look no further than the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon.