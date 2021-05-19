Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 drop to lowest price yet at Amazon

The Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 have been on the shelves for just over a year now, and in that time, we've seen some excellent offers dropping the £239.99 launch price all the way down to £189.

However, Amazon has just gone one step further and broken that previous record discount, with its Microsoft Surface Headphone deals now sitting as low as £144.72 on the grey model. If, however, you're after the black version, you'll still find a record low price (for this colour), but you're paying slightly more at £168.53.

While it doesn't explicitly state it on the product page, this is the second generation of Microsoft's Surface Headphones (model number QXL-00012, released March 2020), which means you're getting an excellent price on a cracking set of cups here.

Microsoft Surface Headphones 2: £239.99 £144.72 at Amazon

The 2020 Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 are now available for just £144 at Amazon. That's an excellent drop-down from the original £239 launch price and an extra saving of £40 over the previous record low. We called these cups "some of the best noise cancelling headphones of 2020" last year, and with a healthy discount, they still hold strong today as well. You'll also find the black model on sale for £168.53, another record low for this colour variant.

With a powerful soundstage and excellent noise cancellation, you're picking up a pair of premium headphones for a fraction of their original price here. The Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 always offered a cheaper alternative to the Sony WH-1000XM3 or XM4s, but at this price point, you're getting even better value.

There's 13 levels of noise cancellation to choose from, with ANC specifically tuned to block out the human voice, as well as control dials built onto each cup to alter your noise cancellation on the fly or change the volume quickly.

