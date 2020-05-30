Massive Hisense 4K TV deals offer lowest prices yet this weekend

Hisense 4K TV deals are seeing new price lows at Argos this weekend, with the exclusive Roku-based display on offer for as little as £299 right now. That means you can secure a cheap 4K TV for even less right now, and pick up a size above what we usually see at this price.

These sales begin at 50-inches right now, so you're getting far more screen real estate for your cash on top of a cheaper price point. For just a little change more, you can, however, upgrade to the 55-inch model at a reduced price of just £329. Once you move past 55-inches, prices start to climb, but you can still grab yourself a massive 65-inch 4K TV for under £450 this weekend.

Hisense are well known for producing cheap 4K TVs with some fantastic display properties hidden in that low price tag. You're picking up all the usual features of a 4K TV in 2020 - Ultra-HD resolution with HDR and a powerful sound system, just at a much more budget-friendly price point. If these models aren't shaping up right now, however, you can always take a look at the latest cheap TV deals from around the web.

Not in the UK? We're rounding up all the latest 4K TV deals in the US and Australia further down the page.

Hisense R50B7120 50-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | Now £299 at Argos

Grabbing a 50-inch 4K TV for under £300 is a fantastic offer, and Hisense are well known for making their cheap 4K TVs well worth it. Argos have the scoop on this particular model that offers a Roku-based smart TV system, but you'll find this price on the regular B7100 model at Currys as well.

Hisense R65B7120 UHD HDR 4K TV | Now £449 at Argos

You'll be taking a slightly larger leap in price for the massive 65-inch 4K TV, but at this is still a fantastic price and the cheapest Argos has listed it for so far. The smart features on this model are running on Roku, but if you're less fussed about that or if Argos is out of stock you'll find another option at the same price at Currys.

