Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit drops to lowest price yet in Amazon’s Nintendo Switch deals

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit has been zooming around our living rooms since October last year, and while previous price drops have offered up some excellent £20 discounts over the course of 2021, Amazon’s latest Nintendo Switch deals are going a step further.

The AR kart racer is now available for just £65 at Amazon , an extra £10 off the previous record low price. While the Luigi version jumps slightly over that £70 price point, you’re still getting an excellent price on both versions here.

We’ve seen Mario Kart Live featuring in a number of Nintendo Switch deals over the past few months, but this is the first time that previous £85 sales price has given way any further. Considering these sets were so difficult to find at launch, that’s some particularly strong value. Plus, you’ll find plenty more accessories on sale at Amazon right now as well.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit: £99.99 £65.59 at Amazon

Mario Kart Live has been stuck at £85 for a while now, but Amazon’s latest Nintendo Switch deals have dropped that price all the way down to £65 this week. That means you’re picking up the AR racing kit for its lowest price ever right now, perfect if you’ve been holding out for a more significant price drop since launch.

More Nintendo Switch deals

Ring Fit Adventure: £69.99 £54.87 at Amazon

This is the cheapest Ring Fit Adventure has ever been, with a full £15 off the RRP. That means you’re getting an excellent price on the gamified fitness game that was so difficult to even get your hands on this time last year.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury: £49.99 £39 at Amazon

Many retailers have been discounting Super Mario 3D World since release, but if you missed out on those sales you’ll still find a £10 saving at Amazon right now. That’s a fantastic price for those who missed out on the original Wii U launch, or those who want to take advantage of the massive performance update and bags of extra content that comes with the Nintendo Switch port.

SanDisk 128GB micro SDXC UHS-I card: £40.99 £19.99 at Amazon

Granted, we haven’t seen that £40.99 price tag for a long time, but £19.99 is still a great price for this 128GB Nintendo-branded micro SD card. If you’re planning on downloading all your content (or even just supplementing that measly 32GB of internal storage), this is a must-have accessory.

