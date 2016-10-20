Kodak’s new smartphone is built for photographers

Think Kodak and you probably think photography, not phones, so it’s no surprise that the company’s new smartphone, the Kodak Ektra, is built with photography firmly in mind.

It’s inspired by and named after Kodak’s 1940s Ektra camera, and while it’s unlikely to match that dedicated device, the Kodak Ektra phone could prove a strong choice for smartphone snappers, sporting as it does a large (by smartphone standards) 21MP f/2.0 rear camera with optical image stabilisation, phase detection autofocus and the ability to shoot video in 4K.

There’s also a 13MP front-facing snapper, and the Ektra includes Kodak’s own camera software, with a variety of modes and options, including panorama, HDR and manual.

More than just a camera

So the camera sounds promising, but Kodak, or rather Bullitt Group (which licensed the Kodak brand) hasn’t neglected other aspects of the Ektra.

The design of the phone is premium, if a little unusual, borrowing more from cameras than other handsets, with a faux-leather covering and a physical shutter button.

The specs meanwhile are upper mid-range, and include Android 6.0, a 5-inch 1080p display, a Helio X20 deca-core processor, 3GB of RAM, a 3000mAh battery, 32GB of storage and a microSD card slot.

That’s a decent selection of specs, but really if you buy this phone it’s likely to be for the camera or the design. And you’ll have to pay £449 (around $550/AU$720) for the privilege, which almost puts you in Samsung Galaxy S7 territory – a phone which has a great camera of its own, coupled with higher-end specs. If you like the sound of the Ektra though you’ll be able to pick it up in December.