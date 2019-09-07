John Lewis broadband deals alert: cheap bills, gift cards and price cuts

You may know it as the high street brand, dropping impressive retail discounts left, right and centre. But did you know John Lewis does broadband deals, too? And if you're in need of a new internet plan, now is a pretty great time to invest in John Lewis.

That's because the retailer that claims it's 'never knowingly undersold' has two separate promotions going at the same time. Go for its Unlimited Broadband package with £20 a month bills and average speeds of 10Mb, and John Lewis will throw in a free £40 gift card to use at either John Lewis or Waitrose.

Or, if you have a need for speed, fibre broadband deals from John Lewis are looking good too. With price cuts of up to £4 per month on its Unlimited Fibre and Unlimited Fibre Extra packages, getting a speed boost from John Lewis can be quite an affordable endeavour.

Price cuts or gift cards, you can see all of John Lewis's broadband deals down below. Or, head on over to our broadband deals guide to see how John Lewis Broadband stacks up.

Compare the best fibre broadband deals available

John Lewis broadband deals:

John Lewis Unlimited Broadband + e-gift card | 12 months | 10Mb average speeds | Weekend and Evening calls | FREE upfront | £20pm | £40 John Lewis e-gift card

John Lewis isn't usually the first name we associate with the word 'cheap', but its standard internet is actually pretty affordable. Especially with that £40 e-gift card that you can spend at John Lewis or Waitrose. Paying just £20 a month, this offer is perfect for smaller households looking to save some money on their internet.

John Lewis Unlimited Fibre | 12 months | 36Mb average speeds | Weekend and Evening calls | FREE upfront | £28.50 £26pm

Cut down in price to £26 a month, this is the cheapest this offer from John Lewis has been in quite a while. If you want fibre at its cheapest from John Lewis, now is the time to go for it. You're getting average speeds of 36Mb and not having to pay anything upfront.

John Lewis Unlimited Fibre Extra | 12 months | 66Mb average speeds | Weekend and Evening calls | FREE upfront | £35 £31pm

Much like the offer above, John Lewis has cut the monthly price down. Now, you're only paying £31 a month to get speeds averaging 66Mb from John Lewis. And, like the two other broadband deals from John Lewis, you're only tied in for 12 months and you don't have to pay any upfront fees.

How do I claim my John Lewis gift card?

The John Lewis e-gift Card will be delivered via email within 60 days following activation of your service.

The gift card can be used at either John Lewis or its partner Waitrose. These gift cards can then be used either online or in shops.