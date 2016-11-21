Jealous of iPhone 7's Jet Black finish? Samsung may make one of its own soon

Android fans who 'ooh'-ed and 'ahh'-ed at Apple's unveiling of the Jet Black iPhone 7 this summer may not need to switch sides just to get their hands on that extra-glossy finish.

A new report suggests Samsung is considering releasing a new variant of the Galaxy S7 with deep-black exterior akin to the iPhone 7's Jet Black finish, according to 9to5Google.

Palette swaps are no stranger to the Samsung's flagship phones. The ill-fated Samsung Galaxy Note 7 planned on shaking things up with its own aquatic Coral Blue color scheme, which now lives on in the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge.

Unfortunately, no concrete details were given on the availability or release date of the supposed 'Jet Black' S7, though the report points a potential holiday release next month.

While the high-gloss finish of the Jet Black iPhone 7 turns heads, it's also susceptible to micro-abrasions - so much so that even Apple suggests hiding it behind a case. Just something to keep in mind.

