Is Martin Lewis's favourite fibre broadband deal really the UK's best?

Martin Lewis has certainly developed the reputation over the years as a shrewd bargain hunter and so we're always interested to see which broadband deals he's recommending.
And, on this occasion, his favourite plan and TechRadar's are completely in sync.
On the latest episode of The Martin Lewis Money Show, he picked out Vodafone's Superfast 2 fibre broadband as the stellar internet deal in the UK right now - and we couldn't agree more.
For a mere £22.95 per month, you get ridiculously fast 63Mb average speeds, free activation AND a £75 Amazon.co.uk Gift Card. And if you already have your phone contract with Vodafone, you'll save even more!
You can search and search all you like, but nobody beats that right now. Not BT Broadband, not TalkTalk, not Virgin Media - nobody.
Vodafone's fantastic fibre broadband deal in full:
Vodafone Superfast 2 Broadband: 24 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £22.95 a month + £75 Amazon voucher
Here it is, a real bargain of a fibre broadband deal! It costs £22.95 for speeds averaging 63Mb - that should be plenty fast enough even for busy households and binge streamers. And existing Vodafone customers could save up to £3 a month, bringing the cost down to a market-smashing £19.95 per month.
View Deal
It's worth noting that if you head straight to the Vodafone website and try to find this deal, you won't be able to - at least not with that generous Amazon.co.uk Gift Card. This is an offer that's exclusivity to only a few websites, and you have to click through from one of the links on this page.
