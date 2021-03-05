iPhone 12 mini deals: Get Apple's affordable flagship for the same price as the iPhone 11

For the past few years, a new iPhone release has often meant an increase in size. Not this time, though. iPhone 12 deals bring all the power and aesthetic of Apple's 2020 flagship into a more compact, affordable handset - and it just got even cheaper price point.

Pick up the younger sibling of the iPhone 12 and snatch it up for the same price as the iPhone 11 in this Fonehouse offer.

Loaded with a juicy 100GB of data, pay £25 upfront and just £34 a month for the iPhone 12 mini with this Three tariff.

A network with all the 5G infrastructure ready to bring you the most reliable speeds, you'll also benefit from the usual unlimited minutes and texts in this 24-month contract.

As iPhone deals go, then, this is a fantastic saving which gets you the small-sized iPhone at an exceptional rate, with all the trimmings of a decent tariff, too.

Digest Fonehouse's fabulous iPhone 12 mini deal:

Why iPhone 12 mini deals might be perfect for you

The most appealing aspect of the iPhone 12 mini is its small form factor, alongside being one of the more affordable models in Apple's current line-up, bar the iPhone SE, of course.

Ideal for those on a budget, with a normal SIM-free price of £699, you can benefit from some of the best flagship features in a more bite-sized blueprint, spanning 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.4mm and playing host to a 5.4-inch Super Retina HDR display. A leap from the iPhone 11, which had an LCD display, even in its more dainty framework, this flush new display really wows.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Powered by the A14 Bionic chipset, too, don't be fooled – the iPhone 12 mini is certainly powerful for its size. Bolstered with a duo of camera lenses, you'll find the two 12MP sensors work in perfect tandem to secure some gorgeous shots, with the ability to shoot in Apple's Portrait and Night modes seamlessly.

It's also worth noting you can benefit from 5G with the iPhone 12 family being the first iPhones to have this capability. A long time coming for Apple, this is the icing on the cake of a premium array of stunning handsets.