YouTube: HTML5 'doesn't meet all our needs'

YouTube - still sees Flash as the defender of its universe

YouTube has spoken about its use of HTML5 and has revealed that it will not be getting rid of Flash for the foreseeable future.

Although the video upload site has implemented the HTML5 standard, it has noted that the standard "does not address video streaming protocols, but a number of vendors and organisations are working to improve the experience of delivering video over HTTP."

In a blog it also states that Flash is still the most secure way to distribute videos, explaining: "YouTube doesn't own the videos that you watch - they're owned by their respective creators, who control how those videos are distributed through YouTube.

"For YouTube Rentals, video owners require us to use secure streaming technology, such as the Flash Platform's RTMPE protocol, to ensure their videos are not redistributed. Without content protection, we would not be able to offer [these] videos.

HTML5 doesn't meet all needs

It also notes that Flash is still the best way to stream full screen HD content (Flash Player provides robust, secure controls for enabling hardware-accelerated full-screen displays) and embedding video can currently only be done with the help of Flash.

"YouTube is dependent on browser enhancement in order for us to improve the video experience for our users," the blog goes on to explain.

"While HTML5's video support enables us to bring most of the content and features of YouTube to computers and other devices that don't support Flash Player, it does not yet meet all of our needs.

"Today, Adobe Flash provides the best platform for YouTube's video distribution requirements, which is why our primary video player is built with it."

YouTube's owners Google seem to be on a pro-Flash slant at the moment, adding the technology to its Android phones with its upcoming 2.2 update.

This is in stark contrast to Steve Jobs and Apple, calling Flash a "closed" platform.