Redesigned Twitter profiles finally coming to all users this week

Come to a profile near you Wednesday

Twitter announced Monday that its new profile pages will be available to all remaining users on Dec. 12.

The social network gradually began rolling out the redesigned pages to users, which feature a Facebook-esque cover photo, in September.

The new pages, while bringing nothing new in the way of functionality, also incorporate the brief user biographies into the cover photo.

Three months after the initial announcement, the entire user community is going to be able to join the party, Twitter revealed in a blog post.

Get creative

"On Dec. 12 ... you'll automatically get this new version of the profile on Twitter.com," the blog post read.

"If you don't upload a header photo by then, you (and everyone else) will only see a default grey image on your page.

"That's not fun! To get inspired about what you can do, check out this video (see below) to see how to make your profile a little more "you", less generic. Have fun out there."

iPad controversy

The September roll out arrived alongside a new suite of mobile apps, including a controversial single column iPad application to replace the popular and celebrated tabbed design.

Twitter caught some flack for that upgrade, but the launch of its dotcom profiles should be met with a much more positive reception as users look to put their own stamp on their micro-blog.

While Wednesday's arrival will get everyone on the same (profile) page, it does little to ease the sting of no more Instagram photos.