Now you can see Microsoft's Bing in action

So Microsoft has confirmed that the UK will be seeing its new Bing 'decision engine' in early June. So here's some video of what it's capable of.

The demos are from the US, so it does include some of those key Bing features that will be missing from the UK version.

See Bing in action

Full Bing launch video

Like the US site, the UK's beta launch will have a new layout that aims to provide intuitive access to relevant answers, with a Best Match result for popular queries and Instant Answers to simple, factual questions.

But the British site will lack features such as Web Groups, which groups results in intuitive ways both on the Explore Pane and in the actual results, and Quick Tabs, which is essentially a table of contents for different categories of search results.

There was also no mention in the UK press release of such intriguing features as: Sentiment Extraction (not as painful as it sounds), which aims to match consumer reviews and opinions to buying decisions; Rate Key for hotels; and Price Predictor for airfares.

How Bing aims to change search behaviour

And, finally, why Microsoft decided on Bing for the brand



