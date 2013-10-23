Google testing giant search banner ads, breaking its 2005 promise

Google is conducting a "small experiment" that could lead to a very big intrusion on your search results page.

An image posted by @SynrgyHQ, a Dallas-based company behind an unreleased web app aimed at local businesses, shows a massive banner ad right underneath the search bar.

"Google testing sponsored cover photos in SERPs," its caption read.

Google later confirmed that it was running the experiment (again, "small") in the US to Search Engine Land.

Here's the ad in full so you see how far it reaches on the page:

Appears targeted to the search result (credit: Twitter/@SynrgyHQ)

But you promised...

Those with long enough memories may recall that in 2005, then-VP of Search Products & User Experience Marissa Mayer wrote: "There will be no banner ads on the Google homepage or web search results pages.

"There will not be crazy flashy, graphical doodads flying and popping up all over the Google site. Ever."

Never say never - or ever, in this case.

Mayer was writing to assuage concerns following a Google partnership with AOL to create a global online advertising partnership. Times change, and while the banner ads may never see a full roll out, Google seems prepared to do what it takes to roll in that advertiser dough.

Update: Syngery has apparently confirmed with a source that Google has about 30 advertising partners for its "brand image experiment." Ads are reportedly appearing in less than 5% of search queries. Crate & Barrel and Virgin America are said to be among the advertising partners.