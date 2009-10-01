Offline mode comes to Spotify desktop

Spotify on iPhone was one of the biggest mobile stories of last month, with many of us still quite enamoured with what the Swedish music streaming service has to offer on our Apple-branded mobile internet devices.

So the news that the Spotify desktop client is now also to offer an 'offline mode' to listen to your tunes while away from your Wi-Fi warms our cockles.

Spotify has just announced the following:

"We're proud to announce that later today we will be extending the popular 'Offline mode' that is available on Spotify Mobile and bringing it to the desktop version of Spotify.

"Beginning later today, Spotify Premium subscribers will be able to select their playlists and set them to be 'Available offline'. Those playlists will then be synced to the computer so you can listen to your favourite tunes even if your internet connection goes down or if you're at summer house with no connection at all."

The Spotify blog adds: "In addition to offline mode, we've also added Paypal to the list of available payment methods this week for users in the UK."

If you have yet to experience the joy that is Spotify's offline listening mode, then you will need to sign up to a £10 a month premium account to see what you have been missing.

Is it worth it? If you like music, yes.